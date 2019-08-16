Bitcoin – the possible Pandora’s Box of the currency world – has never been short of controversy. Whether it be aiding the black market or scamming users out of millions, bitcoin is no stranger to the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Pay Attention to These 7 Bitcoin Scams in 2019 - August 16, 2019
- Bitcoin Macro Economics: Separating Myth From Reality - August 16, 2019
- A Big Four Audit Firm Lost $1 Million In Bitcoin. Victims Are Losing Patience - August 16, 2019