Two of the major changes that this bill, if passed, would cause are a change to the IRS tax code to allow such a payment option as well as enlisting the US Treasury to develop and implement a system …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Paying Taxes In Bitcoin Might Come Sooner Than Investors Think - June 30, 2024
- ‘It’s not a lie’: Robert Kiyosaki says bitcoin will hit $350,000 by Aug.25, warns against the ‘3 stooges of America’ — here’s what he means and how to protect yourself - June 30, 2024
- On-Chain Data Reveals Old Whale Transfers $61 Million Worth of Bitcoin to Coinbase - June 30, 2024