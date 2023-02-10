Global payment giant PayPal holds a significant part of its financial liabilities in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) offered to its customers. Bitcoin has the largest share in PayPal’s crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- PayPal held $604M in Bitcoin and other crypto at the end of 2022 - February 10, 2023
- SAI.TECH Announces Purchasing of 420 Whatsminer Bitcoin Mining Machines - February 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Falls Below $22K Following Kraken’s SEC Settlement - February 10, 2023