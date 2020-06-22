PayPal is hiring crypto and blockchain experts amid rumors that the global payment platform will enable direct cryptocurrency purchases for its 305 million users. The job descriptions they’re hiring …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- PayPal is Hiring Crypto Engineers Amid Rumors of Bitcoin Integration - June 22, 2020
- 3 Reasons Why DeFi Tokens Are Outperforming Bitcoin Price - June 22, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $9.6K as Bullish Crypto Sentiment Returns - June 22, 2020