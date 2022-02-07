Payroll Shocker, Amazon impresses, Oil surges, Gold hovers around $1800, Bitcoin $40k ceiling may get tested

One of the most difficult environments for Bitcoin to face is surging Treasury yields. Today’s nonfarm payroll report was a shocker that sent Treasury yields higher as expectations for much more …
