The Scotts Valley-based business-to-business payment company launched PayStand.org to address the needs of “unbanked and underbanked” people in LATAM through funding bitcoin and blockchain programs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Edward Snowden Says ‘Unpopular But True’ That Bitcoin Is ‘Most Significant’ Monetary Advance Since Coinage Created - February 18, 2024
- PayStand Inc. to fund bitcoin education in Latin America with new nonprofit arm - February 18, 2024
- Spot Bitcoin ETFs weekly inflows surpass $2 billion - February 18, 2024