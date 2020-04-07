Paxful, a peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange, is now letting users transact in gold. CEO Ray Youssef said the new service comes in direct response to user requests, offering a swap option and a transfer …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Peer-to-Peer Crypto Exchange Paxful Now Lets You Trade Bitcoin for Gold - April 7, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Surges Past $7,000, May Hit $10,000, Analyst Says - April 7, 2020
- Digihost Recommences Partial Operations, Bitcoin Value Appreciates - April 7, 2020