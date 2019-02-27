Bitcoin, trapped in a long-running bear market seemingly without end, could be about to turn a corner according to a bevy bullish comments from those in the tech and crypto industry—and new data that …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- People Are Saying Bitcoin Has Bottomed–New Price Data Suggests They Might Be Right - February 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Price to Fluctuate Between $3K to $5K in 2019, Says Justin Sun - February 26, 2019
- Samsung Announces Galaxy S10 Crypto Partners, Bitcoin and Ethereum Support - February 26, 2019