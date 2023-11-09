In a highly bullish case, the gains could extrapolate for the Pepe coin price to escape the supply zone, flipping it to a bullish breaker before clearing the equal highs at $0.00000189. This would bring the $0.00000200 psychological level in sight, standing 55% above the current price.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rallies past Terra crash level in win for bruised bulls - November 9, 2023
- Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Soars 10%, But This Presale Is Leveraging To The Hilt The Explosive Upside Of Spot Bitcoin ETF Approvals - November 9, 2023
- Happy 15th Birthday Bitcoin: A Glimpse Into Its Groundbreaking Journey and Future Potential - November 9, 2023