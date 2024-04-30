A “perfect storm of negatives” has crashed the bitcoin price ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell’s interest rate decision …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As a top-10 global asset it’s clear bitcoin is ‘here to stay,’ Core DAO contributor says - April 30, 2024
- ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ arrested in Spain on US tax evasion charges - April 30, 2024
- ‘Perfect Storm’ Sparks Sudden Bitcoin Price Crash Under $60,000 As Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Brace For Shock Fed Flip - April 30, 2024