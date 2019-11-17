The bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry was spooked earlier this year by reports search giant Google had achieved so-called quantum supremacy, something that could potentially break bitcoin’s …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- IRS Criminal Investigators Looking Into Bitcoin ATMs and Kiosks - November 16, 2019
- Perhaps Google Will Kill Bitcoin, After All - November 16, 2019
- Bitcoin’s mempool spikes over 600% in last 24 hours - November 16, 2019