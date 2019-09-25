The largest cryptocurrency shedding $1,800 provided ample fodder for the gold bug, but his taunts did not go according to plan. Subsequently correcting to circle $8,500, the recovery was not …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin extends decline, below $8,000 - September 25, 2019
- Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Price Now at ‘High Risk’ of $4,000 or Lower - September 25, 2019
- UK Startup Launches Crypto Insurance, 24/7 Bitcoin-Monitoring Service - September 25, 2019