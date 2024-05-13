Noted economist and staunch Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) critic, Peter Schiff, ridiculed opponents’ claims that he secretly owns the King Crypto.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Market Sees Lackluster Performance as Bitcoin Struggles to Regain Momentum - May 13, 2024
- Peter Schiff Says He Gets A ‘Kick’ Out Of Fanatics Accusing Him Of Secretly Owning Bitcoin: They Are ‘Drunk On The Kool-Aid’ - May 13, 2024
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed After Turbulent Week: Analyst Says King Crypto Can Rise To $76K Level If It Reclaims This Crucial Support - May 12, 2024