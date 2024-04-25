Renowned economist and cryptocurrency skeptic, Peter Schiff, warned Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holders of a potential drop if the coin fails to hold the $60K support level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Hodlers: ‘It’s A Long Way Down’ If King Crypto Can’t Hold $60K - April 25, 2024
- Unlike Bitcoin’s Case, Ethereum ETF Approval Chances Slim, Says Crypto Analyst, But ‘People Are Underestimating The Strength’ Of ETH Ecosystem - April 24, 2024
- Eddid Financial Appointed as Participating Dealer for All Six of the First Batch of Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs - April 24, 2024