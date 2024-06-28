Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bull Peter Thiel said Bitcoin is likely not going up much from here. At the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, the former CEO of PayPal said sold some of the $100M Bitcoin (BTC-USD) he invested in last year.
