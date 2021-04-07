Venture capitalist and conservative political donor Peter Thiel is a self-described “pro-Bitcoin maximalist,” but he admitted Tuesday night that he’s worried about the crypto-currency and its digital …
Read Full Story
- Peter Thiel suggests Bitcoin may be ‘Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.’ - April 7, 2021
- CME Chair Terry Duffy weighs in on the retail trading boom and bitcoin’s epic run - April 7, 2021
- Traders Of Crypto Report: 70% Of The Decade’s Largest Financial Hacks Involve Stolen Bitcoin - April 7, 2021