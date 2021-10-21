Peter Thiel thinks he may have met Satoshi Nakamoto and says he knows where he’d look for the mysterious bitcoin creator

Peter Thiel revealed he may know where to look for bitcoin’s mysterious founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. “My sort of theory on Satoshi’s identity was that Satoshi was on that beach in Anguilla,” Thiel said.
