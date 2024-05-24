VMPL New Delhi [India] May 24 Happy Pizza Day! Today is the day commemorating the historic event of Laszlo Hanyecz exchanging 10000 BTC for two pizzas 14 years ago In celebration CoinEx is hosting spectacular events both online and offline around the world All cryptocurrency enthusiasts are invited to join and share the prize of USD 5200 in total Bitcoin Remains the Pillar of the Industry As the first decentralized cryptocurrency in history Bitcoin position remains untouchable Both cryptocurrency investors and traditional financial markets closely monitor its movements This year marks the golden era of Bitcoin as it reached a historic high of USD 73047 per coin in March with a current market value of 14 trillion[1] firmly securing its position as the market leader The first Bitcoin ETF was also launched in the United States earlier this year followed closely by Hong Kong which introduced the first Bitcoin ETF in Asia With the completion of the fourth halving Bitcoin application scope has expanded further The introduction of new protocols such as Runes and the existing Ordinals protocol provides Bitcoin with more use cases beyond being a mere collectible Today Bitcoin has once again exceeded the USD 70000 mark reaffirming the solid market demand for Bitcoin In the future we believe that Bitcoin will remain the center of the cryptocurrency world Celebrate Pizza Day by Joining One Bite of Bitcoin On Pizza Day CoinEx offers Bitcoin enthusiasts unique activities to express their passions for Bitcoin and share the prize of USD 5200 in total by participating in our One Bite of Bitcoin campaign Those activities include One Line to Bitcoin Participants are invited to share their wisdom about crypto investments on the designated post on CoinEx official TwitterX account We have received tons of tremendous advice from investors all over the world since the post began and the following are a few of them Share Your Slice Participants are invited to share a photo of them with their pizza or share a pizza image generated by AI or any other tools in the comment of the designated post on CoinEx official TwitterX account Offline Meetup Participants hold up the Pizza Day theme foam boards designed by CoinEx and take photos at iconic city landmarks Share the photos on their TwitterX account and tag CoinEx so they will have a chance to win pizzas or an equivalent amount of cryptocurrency Offline meetups are held in selected locations including Brazil Cameroon India Indonesia Malaysia Nigeria the Philippines Spain and Vietnam Here are some of the amazing moments!

