Bitcoin maximalist and entrepreneur Katie Ananina helps bitcoiners who have made significant gains on their BTC holdings to legally avoid such taxes by obtaining a second passport through her company …
Read Full Story
- Jack Dorsey confirms Square’s bitcoin wallet and TikTok bans crypto promotions: 5 things that happened in crypto this past week - July 12, 2021
- Plan B Passports Offers Bitcoin Tax Relief Through New Residence And Citizenship - July 12, 2021
- Bitcoin’s Consolidation | Crypto SPAC Mania - July 12, 2021