Malaysian authorities have seized more than 1,000 bitcoin mining rigs and crushed them using a steamroller, according to local reports. Six people were charged in relation to the cryptocurrency mines …
Read Full Story
- Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Slide Drags Down Sector - July 19, 2021
- Bitcoin Stuck in Down Trend?, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Meeting With Regulators to Discuss Stablecoins - July 19, 2021
- Police steamroll 1,000 bitcoin mines after ‘electricity theft’ prompts power outages - July 19, 2021