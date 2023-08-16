Argentina is getting closer to having a president who is interested in Bitcoin, according to a politician who claims that soon the country is set to become a “Bitcoin haven.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Politicians claim that Argentina is set to become a Bitcoin haven - August 16, 2023
- Bitcoin’s BTC Dominance: Experts Predict 12% Growth in Coming Weeks - August 16, 2023
- BNB has more utility than most cryptos, but Bitcoin Spark still wipes the floor with it - August 16, 2023