The altcoin market presents impressive price increases as Bitcoin battles to close above $35K. BTC hovers at $35,110 as bulls continue to rule the cryptocurrency industry, pushing the overall value of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Polkadot (DOT) price prediction as Bitcoin eyes $36K resistance - November 5, 2023
- Shock Bitcoin ‘Rug Pull’ Warning Could Suddenly Threaten ‘New Exponential’ Price Boom - November 5, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: As Michael Saylor Says BTC Will 10X, This Bitcoin Alternative Might Be Poised To 20X - November 5, 2023