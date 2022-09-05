Poolin, One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Suspends Withdrawals From Wallet Service

PoolinWallet, the wallet service of one of the world’s biggest bitcoin mining pools, is suspending all withdrawals as it tries to preserve assets and stabilize liquidity, the firm said on Monday.
