Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro at Fidelity, discussed the likely impact of the Fed’s dovish pivot on stocks, gold and Bitcoin. Market expects the Fed to put an end to interest rate hikes …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Potential Fed pivot has crypto and macro analysts ultra-bullish on Bitcoin’s price prospects - April 3, 2023
- Bitcoin Liquidity Dries Up as Regulatory Crackdowns, Volatile Market Bite - April 3, 2023
- A Style Of Substance: How Natalie Smolenski Will Grapple With Big Ideas At Bitcoin 2023 - April 3, 2023