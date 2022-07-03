Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-02
New York authorities are cracking down on crypto mining, denying an air permit for a power plant they say generates electricity mainly for mining bitcoin. The state cited concerns about climate change …
