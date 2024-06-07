Since it began in 2009, Bitcoin has become a worldwide phenomenon, the subject of much speculation and interest. Cryptocurrency was developed by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for the unnamed creator or creators. With Bitcoin came blockchain …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Predicting Bitcoin’s price in a Web3 world - June 7, 2024
- Bitcoin Could Lift to $83K in the Coming Days, Analyst Says - June 7, 2024
- Bitcoin Poised for Breakout: Weak NFP Data Could Trigger Rally to All-Time Highs - June 7, 2024