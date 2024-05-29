In the aftermath of the April halving, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has understandably been the center of attention for crypto investors. Bitcoin has historically rallied in the early stages of a halving cycle, and investors view the current period as a fantastic …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s big event happens every four years - May 29, 2024
- Prediction: The Bitcoin Halving Will Send These Cryptocurrencies Soaring - May 29, 2024
- Hospitality worker jailed for $2.5B Bitcoin laundering scheme - May 29, 2024