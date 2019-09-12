As part of a brand partnership with sports betting site Sportsbet.io, Watford FC, a Premier League soccer team (or football team, depending where you live) will brand the Bitcoin logo on the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Premier League soccer team will sport Bitcoin logo on jersey - September 12, 2019
- Bitcoin Billionaires Predict Price Spikes in 2020 - September 12, 2019
- An exclusive bitcoin ETF-like product just hit the market—here’s how it works - September 12, 2019