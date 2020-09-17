Renowned entrepreneur and author, Jeff Booth, has endorsed Bitcoin as a ‘“must have” investment in times when central banks are exacerbating the escalating debt problem.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Price of Tomorrow’ author says Bitcoin is a ‘lifeboat’ amid financial turmoil - September 17, 2020
- Bitcoin ATMs surge by 87% in past year to surpass 10,000 globally - September 17, 2020
- Bitcoin cash stickers spread randomly across Downtown Bakersfield l - September 16, 2020