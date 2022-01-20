Fake endorsements from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being used to promote Bitcoin-related investment schemes on social media. Photos accompanied with fabricated interviews with Prince Harry and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Prince Harry and Meghan used in fake Bitcoin investment adverts - January 20, 2022
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 2 far-right activists said to have received $275,000 worth of bitcoin from French computer programmer before riot - January 20, 2022
- Bloomberg Strategist: Bitcoin’s ‘Unique Phase’ Will Send Its Price To $100,000 In 2022—Meanwhile Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, Solana Prices Tumble - January 20, 2022