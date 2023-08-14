Argentina’s far-right, pro-Bitcoin candidate Javier Milei has won a primary contest in the South American country. Milei came out on top of a contest where Argentines ranked which of the 22 preidential candidates they preferred, followed by center-right Patricia Bullrich and the Economy Minister Sergio Massa.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Pro-Bitcoin candidate Javier Milei wins primary race in Argentina - August 14, 2023
- Bitcoin Frontier Fund Debuts Revolutionary Ordinals Accelerator - August 14, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Anticipated to Surge 25% – Analysts Recommend Another Gem - August 14, 2023