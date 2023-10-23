Pro-Bitcoin (BTC) presidential candidate Javier Milei failed to secure victory in the first round of the Argentine presidential election and is now set to face off against his rivals in a Nov. 19 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2030: Price Movement After Bitcoin Halving – CoinGape - October 22, 2023
- Pro-Bitcoin Javier Milei trails as Argentina’s presidential election goes to run-off - October 22, 2023
- Binance to celebrate 13 years of ‘Bitcoin Pizza Day’ with global events – Business Today - October 22, 2023