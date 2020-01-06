Nakamoto Telegram channel enters read-only mode due to spam, but a lead contributor notes otherwise On Jan. 3 a “pro-Bitcoin” news outlet called “Nakamoto” launched with the stated intention of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Pro-Bitcoin’ Telegram Group Enters Read-Only Mode, Group Contributor Says Reason Unclear - January 6, 2020
- Bitcoin as a Safe Haven? US-Iran Tensions Rekindle Debate - January 6, 2020
- The Bitcoin Angle Could Give Square Stock an Edge - January 6, 2020