The lack of a spot ETF leads to the growth of over-the-counter products like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which are more expensive, illiquid and inefficient, the report said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Probability for U.S. Approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Fairly High: Bernstein - July 3, 2023
- Tim Draper Now Says ‘Have To Wait A Little Longer’ For Bitcoin To Hit $250K: ‘Engineers Are Hard At Work’ - July 3, 2023
- Karnataka Forms Special Team To Re-Investigate Multi-Crore Bitcoin Scam - July 3, 2023