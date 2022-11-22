Have The Majority Of Africans Ever Had Access To Wealth Like Bitcoin? If the question were to be posed, “Do many people in Africa have shares in Google, Amazon or Microsoft?” or “Have many people, from Africa, built wealth from any of the above …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Proof Of Resilience: Financial Freedom Through Bitcoin In Africa - November 21, 2022
- Live news updates: Bitcoin holds below $16,000 as Genesis worries deepen crypto gloom - November 21, 2022
- Bitcoin drops to 1-week low, ether slides as FTX collapse ripples through crypto market - November 21, 2022