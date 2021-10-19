ProShares’ bitcoin futures fund sees the 2nd-heaviest debut volume on record with 24 million shares traded
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2021-10-19
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee sees demand for the bitcoin futures ETF continuing, saying that it can get more than $50 billion in inflows in its first year.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)