The mining industry continues to take a beating as rising energy inflation, debt burdens and depressed bitcoin prices take their toll. At the end of November, we saw a 13.1% decline in hash rate from …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Public Bitcoin Miners Fight For Survival - December 11, 2022
- Elon Musk Mentions Major Threat To Bitcoin’s Clambering Price As Analyst Predicts BTC Nosediving Before Surging - December 11, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether down as markets brace for November inflation data - December 11, 2022