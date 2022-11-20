To spread crypto adoption, Singapore-based blockchain solutions provider Pundi X will be giving away free XPOS devices with its latest Web 3.0 upgrade to successfully-verified merchants during the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- FTX Will Put Bitcoin Into Deep Bear Territory – Survey Says - November 20, 2022
- Pundi X joins Próspera to build a crypto-friendly zone for Bitcoin adoption - November 20, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, November 20: BTC/USD Grinds Lower - November 20, 2022