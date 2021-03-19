Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled to announce that Purpose Bitcoin ETF (“the ETF”), the world’s first Bitcoin ETF backed by physically settled Bitcoin, crossed $1 billion in assets …
Purpose Investments Bitcoin ETF Crosses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management on One-Month Fund Anniversary
