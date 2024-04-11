For the first time, the new supply of bitcoin entering the market is set to surpass gold after the 2024 Bitcoin halving. The sixth installment of “10 Steps to Self-Sovereignty” powered by Ledger.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How a Bit of Bitcoin Could Boost Returns — Even in 60/40 Portfolios - April 11, 2024
- Quality Money: Bitcoin to Become Scarcer than Gold Post-Halving - April 11, 2024
- Why XRP price might jump 70% vs. BTC after the Bitcoin halving - April 11, 2024