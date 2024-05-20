Well-known quant analyst PlanB says that Bitcoin (BTC) looks the same as it did in 2017 before witnessing a meteoric ascent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin Flashing ‘2017 Vibes,’ Hints at Final Chance To Accumulate BTC Below $70,000 - May 20, 2024
- Research Firm Favors Bitcoin ‘Covered Strangle’ Strategy to Enhance Portfolio Yield by 17% - May 20, 2024
- Bitcoin Developers Reveal Major Trigger: Programmability Could Ignite Next Bull Run - May 20, 2024