BlackRock joins the race for a spot BTC ETF. Will the US SEC approve it this time? Read on for the latest developments in our article.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Race to a Spot Bitcoin ETF: TradFi Hopes to Take BTC Mainstream - June 27, 2023
- Satoshi-Era Wallets Containing Millions Worth Of Bitcoin Reactivated As Apex Crypto Hits $30K On ETF Optimism - June 27, 2023
- Why Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, and Tradecurve top coins to watch in June according to ChatGPT - June 27, 2023