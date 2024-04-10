Hayes, who also cofounded the crypto derivatives pioneer BitMex, predicted that the bitcoin halving coming at a time of “tighter than usual” U.S. dollar liquidity means “bitcoin and crypto prices in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Raging Firesale’—Major Bitcoin Miner And Legendary Crypto Trader Issue Serious Halving Price Crash Warnings - April 10, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Trading Volume Tripled in March. Will That Trend Continue in April? - April 10, 2024
- Satoshi Protocol: First CDP on Bitcoin Layer2, 500k OSHI Airdrop with Binance wallet and BEVM - April 10, 2024