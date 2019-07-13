Days after the U.S. Conference of Mayors passed a resolution opposing the payment of ransoms by cities following a ransomware attack La Porte County’s government has done the opposite after its …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ransomware Thugs Extort Indiana County for Over $130,000 in Bitcoin - July 13, 2019
- Fold brings Bitcoin payments to Amazon and Target - July 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Could Help Stop News Censorship – from Space - July 13, 2019