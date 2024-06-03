Grammy Award-winning rapper 50 Cent became the first artist to accept Bitcoin BTC/USD as payment 10 years ago for his album “Animal Ambition” — and boy, oh boy, was he a visionary. The astronomical …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Rapper 50 Cent Accepted Bitcoin For His Album ‘Animal Ambition’ 10 Years Ago: Here’s How Much He Earned In Crypto And What It’s Worth Now - June 3, 2024
- A BTC price breakout ‘never seen before’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - June 3, 2024
- You Might Regret Ignoring This Little-Known ETF That Combines the Power of the S&P 500 and Bitcoin - June 3, 2024