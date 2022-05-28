Bitcoin is currently trading around $29,000 level and has lost nearly 60% of its value since hitting all-time high of $69,044.77 in November 2021, as per CoinGecko, a digital currency price and data …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Rate hike expectations already factored into current bitcoin price: Report - May 28, 2022
- This Analyst Predicts A Bitcoin Bottom Before Bullish Momentum - May 28, 2022
- Ethereum Cofounder Issues Stark Crypto Warning After $1 Trillion Price Crash Wipes Out Bitcoin, BNB, XRP, Solana And Cardano - May 28, 2022