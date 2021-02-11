The American billionaire hedge fund manager says Bitcoin’s rise is phenomenal and bubble-like. That’s what can deter investors from considering the cryptocurrency as an alternative store of value.
Read Full Story
- Ray Dalio on why Bitcoin is zooming and why it faces hurdles as an alternative asset - February 11, 2021
- Pro-Bitcoin US Lawmaker Cynthia Lummis Plans to Convince Janet Yellen BTC Is Great Store of Value - February 11, 2021
- Analysis: Investors lukewarm on Tesla’s $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge - February 11, 2021