A husband and wife cyber-crime team have pleaded guilty to trying to launder $4.5bn (£3.5bn) of Bitcoin that he had stolen in a hack in 2016. Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested last year after police traced their riches back to the crypto heist.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Razzlekhan and husband guilty of $4.5bn Bitcoin launder - August 3, 2023
- Bitcoin Mining Delivers on ESG, Says KPMG Study - August 3, 2023
- Could a Bitcoin bull run be triggered by Fitch’s US credit rating downgrade? - August 3, 2023