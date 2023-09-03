In the first installment of Forkast’s ‘Crypto in Sport’ series, we visit the U.K. and the homeground of Real Bedford — the world’s first Bitcoin-funded football team. Can the team’s rock-n-roll …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Real Bedford — Bitcoin, football and the bear market - September 3, 2023
- SEC wants a death struggle with all of crypto except Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum, lawyer says - September 3, 2023
- Cathie Wood bullish on Bitcoin and AI convergence - September 3, 2023