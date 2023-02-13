Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has traits that make it more similar to a commodity. Rather than being tied solely to speculation, Bitcoin’s price is representative of supply and demand. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Real Value in a Digital World: Why Bitcoin is Set Up for the Long Haul - February 13, 2023
- Bitcoin miners made a big mistake during COVID - February 13, 2023
- Monday blues for Bitcoin as crypto markets struggle for support levels - February 13, 2023